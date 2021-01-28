Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $294,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

