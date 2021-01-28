Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.