Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

SUI opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.