Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 194 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,070,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

