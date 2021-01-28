TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

