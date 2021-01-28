TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $102.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

