Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

GD stock opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.