Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 90,891 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,891 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,597 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

