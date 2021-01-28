Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

