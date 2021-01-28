General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in General Mills by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

