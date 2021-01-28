Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Papa John’s International worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.