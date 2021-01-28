Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $305.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $320.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.58 and its 200-day moving average is $247.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

