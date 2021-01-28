Csenge Advisory Group Has $476,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

