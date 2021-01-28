Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,649 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $205.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

