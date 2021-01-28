FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,549 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $17,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 118.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 461,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 250,586 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of FSKR opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

