6,077 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.