22,392 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $207,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

