Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital cut shares of Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Capitec Bank stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $48.92.
About Capitec Bank
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.