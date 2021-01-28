Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital cut shares of Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Capitec Bank stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segment, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers various deposits products, including transactional and savings accounts; rental finance; and term loans, mortgage loans, home loans, commercial property loans, credit facilities, instalment sales and leases, and credit cards, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

