Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.32.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

