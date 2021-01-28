Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCKIF. BNP Paribas cut Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BCKIF opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

