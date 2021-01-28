Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $162.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $171.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

