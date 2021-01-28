PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $297.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.13.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.46. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.