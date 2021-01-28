Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $465,697,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 152,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

