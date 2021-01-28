Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.13. Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 9,593,197 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.07.

About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

