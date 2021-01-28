Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

