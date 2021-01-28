Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $451.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $451.00, but opened at $438.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) shares last traded at $424.50, with a volume of 71,105 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £109.97 million and a PE ratio of -236.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 325.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

