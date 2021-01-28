Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $332.51 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

