First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Critical Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.00 $54.72 million $0.48 32.50 First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.58 $14.24 million $1.47 11.02

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.46%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Columbia Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

