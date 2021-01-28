Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PTEN opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

