Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 12,381 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth $97,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NYSE GME opened at $347.51 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

