Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $531,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

