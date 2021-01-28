XTX Markets LLC Buys New Shares in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 115.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

