Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,541.24.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,718.70 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,735.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,335.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10,741.20 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

