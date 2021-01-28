XTX Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,019 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 71.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 180.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 32,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,195. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

