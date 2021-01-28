XTX Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 22,897 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teekay by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 115,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TK stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.44. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

