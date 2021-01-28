Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,400 Price Target

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,990.80 ($39.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,942.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.61. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

