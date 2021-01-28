Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $279.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

