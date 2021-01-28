Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 110,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.