Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

