Citigroup Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $53.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPRI. Barclays raised shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Capri by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.