DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

