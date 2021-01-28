XTX Markets LLC Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 194.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

