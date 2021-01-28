American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 318,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,874,000 after buying an additional 86,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.72 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

