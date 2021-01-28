Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 418 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in eBay by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

