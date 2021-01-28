Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 59 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $896.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $44,945.55.

On Monday, January 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 532 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $8,113.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $51,968.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $54,704.79.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Legacy Housing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,382 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 496,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 174,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

