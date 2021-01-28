Private Capital Group LLC Has $219,000 Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nintendo by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

