Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of HIG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.