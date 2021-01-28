Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

