Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

