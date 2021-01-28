British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.